Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves interest subvention for ethanol distilleries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:51 IST
Cabinet approves interest subvention for ethanol distilleries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an interest subvention of Rs 4,573 crore for new distilleries producing ethanol, which can be used for doping in petrol, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

India will need about 1,000 crore litre of ethanol for doping in petrol by 2030 with a view to cut dependency on imports for meeting oil needs, he said adding that the nation currently has a capacity of 684 crore litres.

He added that the Cabinet approved a modified scheme to enhance ethanol distillation capacity in the country for producing first-generation ethanol from feed stocks such as cereals (rice, wheat, barley, corn and sorghum), sugarcane and sugar beet.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC notice to Jindal Steel on RBI's plea over transfer of money to foreign subsidiary

The Division Bench of Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Jindal Steel and Power Ltd on a plea moved by the Reserve Bank of India challenging single judge bench order in a matter related to the JSPLs transfer of money to its foreign sub...

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tripathi to lead Maharashtra; Kedar, Ruturaj in squad

Flamboyant batsman Rahul Tripathi will lead a 20-member Maharashtra squad at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships, which will kick off the 2020-21 domestic season next month. The Maharashtra Cricket Association on Wednesda...

UK rolls out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, hoping that rapid action would help it stem a surge of infections driven by a highly contagious vari...

Blast at Yemen's Aden airport as new Cabinet members land

A large explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden as a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said. The source of the blast was not immediately clear. There were no reports of casualt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020