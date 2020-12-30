Left Menu
CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1.5 crores to taxpayers between April 1 to December 27

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued refunds of over Rs 1,56,624 crores to more than 1.33 crore taxpayers between April 1 to December 27, 2020, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:37 IST
CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1.5 crores to taxpayers between April 1 to December 27
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued refunds of over Rs 1,56,624 crores to more than 1.33 crore taxpayers between April 1 to December 27, 2020, an official statement said here on Wednesday. The tweet by the Income Tax Department of India added that Income Tax refunds of Rs 50,554 crores have been issued in 1,31,11,050 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,06,069 crores have been issued in 2,03,334 cases.

The last date to file income tax returns (ITR) is tomorrow. The due date has been extended from July 31 and October 31, 2020, respectively in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 7,29,524 ITRs have been filed upto 1400 hrs today.

More than 4.54 crores ITR for Annual Year 2020-21 have already been filed till December 29, 2020.

