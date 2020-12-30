Left Menu
PM Modi remembers Netaji Bose on 75th Anniversary of tricolour hoisting at Port Blair

"30th December 1943...a day etched in the memory of every Indian when the brave Netaji Subhas Bose unfurled the Tricolour at Port Blair. To mark the 75th anniversary of this special day, I had gone to Port Blair and had the honour of hoisting the Tricolour. Sharing some memories."

PM Modi remembers Netaji Bose on 75th Anniversary of tricolour hoisting at Port Blair
"30th December 1943...a day etched in the memory of every Indian when the brave Netaji Subhas Bose unfurled the Tricolour at Port Blair. To mark the 75th anniversary of this special day, I had gone to Port Blair and had the honour of hoisting the Tricolour. Sharing some memories."

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has remembered Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on 75th Anniversary of tricolour hoisting at Port Blair. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,

"30th December 1943...a day etched in the memory of every Indian when the brave Netaji Subhas Bose unfurled the Tricolour at Port Blair. To mark the 75th anniversary of this special day, I had gone to Port Blair and had the honour of hoisting the Tricolour. Sharing some memories."

