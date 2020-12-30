MP: Remains of boy found in forest; tiger attack suspected

The half-eaten body of a 12-year-old boy, suspected to have been killed by a tiger, has been found near a village in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday. Pug marks of a tiger were found near the body on Tuesday, said the official of the Forest Development Corporation.

The boy had gone to Khairi forest in Seoni district for grazing buffaloes, he said. A cage was placed in the area on Wednesday to capture the big cat, the official added.