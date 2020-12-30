Left Menu
Sivan K gets one-year extension as secretary of Department of Space

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:21 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sivan K has been given an one-year extension, till January 14, 2022, as the secretary, Department of Space, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Sivan K, secretary, Department of Space and chairman, Space Commission, for a period of one-year beyond January 14, 2021, that is up to January 14, 2022, it said.

