Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt lifts import curbs on porcine intestinal mucosa

Import of only porcine intestinal mucosa guts, bladders and stomach of animals other than fish, whole and pieces thereof, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked is free, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification. It, however, added import of other items under HS Code 05040039 guts of other animals for natural food casings will continue to remain in the restricted category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:39 IST
Govt lifts import curbs on porcine intestinal mucosa
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The commerce ministry on Wednesday lifted import restriction on porcine intestinal mucosa which includes guts and bladder. The import is subject to obtainment of sanitary import permit from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. ''Import of only porcine intestinal mucosa [guts, bladders and stomach of animals (other than fish), whole and pieces thereof, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked] is free,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification. It, however, added import of other items under HS Code 05040039 (guts of other animals for natural food casings) will continue to remain in the restricted category.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium tightens COVID-19 controls with tests for all travellers

Belgium has tightened its measures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus by requiring all people who have travelled abroad to undergo a COVID-19 test. The country of 11 million people has suffered one of Europes highest death rates per ...

Jharkhand Health Minister urges Harsh Vardhan to lift admission ban on 3 medical colleges

By Rizwan Arif Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to lift a ban on admission of students in three medical colleges of the state in Dumka, Hazaribagh and Palamu.Gupta made the ...

US bans second Malaysian palm oil giant over forced labour

The US said it will ban all shipments of palm oil from one of the worlds biggest producers after finding indicators of forced labour and other abuses on plantations that feed into the supply chains of some of Americas most famous food and c...

Tribal village in West Bengal's Birbhum lacks toilet facilities; Mamata pays visit, assures aid

By Syeda Shabana Parveen Locals of Ballabpur Danga village in West Bengals Birbhum district said that their village lacks basic facilities like toilets and clean water. However, they are now hopeful that things might change as Chief Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020