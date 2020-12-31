Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Ardern congratulates Kiwis recognised in New Year 2021 Honours List

“The past year has been one that few of us could have imagined. In spite of all the things that have tested us, the contributions and achievements of the people honoured today remind us of the amazing Kiwis amongst us,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 31-12-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 08:15 IST
PM Ardern congratulates Kiwis recognised in New Year 2021 Honours List
Jacinda Ardern also welcomed the recognitions given to Michael Baker, Rodney Jones and Shaun Hendy for their scientific and health contributions during a year dominated by COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New Year 2021 Honours List.

"The past year has been one that few of us could have imagined. In spite of all the things that have tested us, the contributions and achievements of the people honoured today remind us of the amazing Kiwis amongst us," Jacinda Ardern said.

The list of 154 honour recipients includes two appointments to our highest honour, The Order of New Zealand, and the appointments of three Dames and four Knights.

"Professors Anne Salmond and Mason Durie are rightly recognised for their enormous contributions to New Zealand in many fields, including science and social science across Maori education and health. The country is richer for their contributions," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Juliet Gerrard is rightly recognised for the role she's played putting science front and centre or our decision making, including during COVID-19. Cindy Kiro has made a huge contribution in ensuring the wellbeing of our country's children, and Suzanne Snively is a tireless worker for ensuring public and private sector transparency.

"Dave Dobbyn is responsible for some of our most popular Kiwi anthems and has been part of the music industry for five decades. Ian Taylor has propelled New Zealand innovation and expertise onto the world stage, while Pou Temara is a leading authority in Maori language, customary practices and performing arts. David Carter worked for five years as Speaker to ensure our Parliament ran fairly.

Jacinda Ardern also welcomed the recognitions given to Michael Baker, Rodney Jones and Shaun Hendy for their scientific and health contributions during a year dominated by COVID-19.

"I have singled out just some of the many New Zealanders who are recognised today. Overall, a prominent theme for me in this year's list is that while the work of those honoured has vastly improved life in this country, I think all of them would say the job continues," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool's Matip out for up to three weeks with adductor strain

Liverpool defender Joel Matip will be out of action for up to three weeks after suffering an adductor strain in Sundays 1-1 Premier League draw with West Bromwich Albion, manager Juergen Klopp said. The 29-year-olds injury comes at a time w...

Verizon announces new software update for LG WING 5G in the US

US carrier Verizon on Wednesday announced a new software update for the LG WING 5G users. The latest update is arriving with version number F100VM10d and the changelog includes the November 2020 Android security patch, a couple of improveme...

PM Ardern congratulates Kiwis recognised in New Year 2021 Honours List

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New Year 2021 Honours List.The past year has been one that few of us could...

Taiwan scales back New Year events, tells people to watch at home

Major Taiwanese cities have scaled back New Years Eve events and are telling people to watch fireworks and other festivities at home, after the islands first case of the highly infectious coronavirus variant originally discovered in Britain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020