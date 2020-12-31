PM Ardern congratulates Kiwis recognised in New Year 2021 Honours List

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New Year 2021 Honours List.

"The past year has been one that few of us could have imagined. In spite of all the things that have tested us, the contributions and achievements of the people honoured today remind us of the amazing Kiwis amongst us," Jacinda Ardern said.

The list of 154 honour recipients includes two appointments to our highest honour, The Order of New Zealand, and the appointments of three Dames and four Knights.

"Professors Anne Salmond and Mason Durie are rightly recognised for their enormous contributions to New Zealand in many fields, including science and social science across Maori education and health. The country is richer for their contributions," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Juliet Gerrard is rightly recognised for the role she's played putting science front and centre or our decision making, including during COVID-19. Cindy Kiro has made a huge contribution in ensuring the wellbeing of our country's children, and Suzanne Snively is a tireless worker for ensuring public and private sector transparency.

"Dave Dobbyn is responsible for some of our most popular Kiwi anthems and has been part of the music industry for five decades. Ian Taylor has propelled New Zealand innovation and expertise onto the world stage, while Pou Temara is a leading authority in Maori language, customary practices and performing arts. David Carter worked for five years as Speaker to ensure our Parliament ran fairly.

Jacinda Ardern also welcomed the recognitions given to Michael Baker, Rodney Jones and Shaun Hendy for their scientific and health contributions during a year dominated by COVID-19.

"I have singled out just some of the many New Zealanders who are recognised today. Overall, a prominent theme for me in this year's list is that while the work of those honoured has vastly improved life in this country, I think all of them would say the job continues," Jacinda Ardern said.

