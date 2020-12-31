Left Menu
Bus falls into a 50 feet gorge in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

At least one person was killed and 15 others were injured after a bus fell into a 50-feet gorge in Ratnagiri district's Kashedi ghat in the wee hours on Thursday.

ANI | Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:12 IST
Bus falls into a 50 feet gorge in Kashedi Ghat. Image Credit: ANI

At least one person was killed and 15 others were injured after a bus fell into a 50-feet gorge in Ratnagiri district's Kashedi ghat in the wee hours on Thursday. The bus belonging to Chintamani Travels was heading to Kankavli with 31 people on board.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. The rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

