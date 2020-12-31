Left Menu
Terrorist activities declined significantly this year, says J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A significant decline in terrorist activities was seen this year compared to the last two years, and although there was a slight increase in people joining terrorist ranks, about 70 per cent of them were either eliminated or arrested, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh said on Thursday. "There has been a significant decline in terrorist-related incidents this year in comparison to 2018 and 2019. There has been a slight increase in the number of people joining terrorist ranks in comparison to 2019. However, the positive aspect is that 70 per cent of them were either eliminated or arrested. The shelf life of terrorists has decreased," DGP said at a press conference here.

He further said that despite several attempts by Pakistan, cases of infiltration has been the lowest in the last three to four years. "They have had to rely on local recruits and they tried to supply weapons, explosive materials, and cash through drones, but most of these were foiled," he added.

"Over 100 successful anti-terrorist operations were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir this year in which 225 terrorists - 207 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu were eliminated," he added. The DGP also informed that there used to be a dozen active terrorists in the Jammu region but the number has reduced to three now.

"They are in Kishtwar district, we are tracking them," he said. Speaking about the COVID-19 situation in the police force, the DGP informed that so far, 15 policemen had lost their lives while performing their duties and a total of 3,500 policemen had been detected COVID positive.

"Most of them have recovered now," he said. (ANI)

