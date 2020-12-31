ICAR-CCARI briefs on activities carried out during Swachhta Pakhwada

ICAR-Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute observed Swachhta Pakhwada from 16th to 31st December. As part of this program, tree planting, removal of old files, removal of obsolete furniture and junk material, cleanliness and sanitation drive within campuses, residential colonies, and common market places were done. Dr E. B. Chakurkar, Director ICAR-CCARI briefed the media today on various activities carried out during the Swachhta Pakhwada.

Under the ICAR's initiative 'Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav', Cleanliness drive was carried out in Ibrampur, Veling and Parra villages. On this occasion, guidance to Village Panchayats was given on biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste disposal. They are also being assisted in producing compost from waste. Vermi-compost bags to 25 farmers from these villages were handed over on Kisan Diwas. Decomposition of waste is not only environment-friendly but also can be a wealth generator, said Dr Chakurkar.

Due to COVID-19, now everyone understands the importance of cleanliness and hygiene, said Dr Chakurkar. Administrative Officer Shri Somnath informed that ICAR-CCARI is now 90% paperless office and looking for complete digitalization records. Shri Vinod Ubarhande, Senior Technical Officer demonstrated the segregation of waste and preparation of vermicompost. Senior Technical Officer Shri Rahul Kulkarni moderated the press conference and proposed vote of thanks.

