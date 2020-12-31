Left Menu
Puducherry schools to be re-opened from Jan 4

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal region will resume their regular academics activities from January 4 with all the COVID-19 protocols in place, officials said.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 17:27 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal region will resume their regular academics activities from January 4 with all the COVID-19 protocols in place, officials said. As per a circular issued by the Puducherry administration, there will be regular classes for the students of standards I to XII. However, there is no compulsion for the students to attend the schools.

"The classes will be conducted in the forenoon sessions from 10 am to 1 pm on all six days (Monday to Saturday) of a week," states the circular. The government instructed the heads of all government or private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to combat COVID-19.

Colleges have already re-opened from mid-December for the research scholars, final year postgraduate, and undergraduate students. (ANI)

