Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nilgiri Mountain Railway services resume operations in Tamil Nadu

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway services have resumed operations on Thursday from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, according to an official statement.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:05 IST
Nilgiri Mountain Railway services resume operations in Tamil Nadu
Nilgiri Mountain Railway at Mettupalayam station (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway services have resumed operations on Thursday from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, according to an official statement. "Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services resume operations from today! Happy passengers on board an NMR train that departed from Mettupalayam this morning!" the Southern Railways tweeted.

On December 12, the Left parties protested against the state government's plan to privatise the NMR Toy train service, urging the government to cancel the agreement reportedly signed with a private agency in this regard. However, in a statement, Southern Railway had said there was no plan to start a daily chartered train from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam from January next year.

"There have been reports in a section of the media that a firm will be running daily chartered special trains from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam and back from January, 2021 onwards. It is clarified that there is no proposal, as of now, for running chartered trips on daily basis as stated in those reports," the statement had added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt’s cabinet allows GASC to co-found shareholding shipping company -statement

Egypts cabinet said on Thursday it agreed a draft bill to allow the state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities GASC to co-found a shareholding shipping company to transport commodities in and out of the country.The com...

BJP leader O Rajagopal makes U-turn, says he opposed Kerala assembly resolution on farm laws

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader O Rajagopal who had told media on Thursday that he did not object to the general consensus in Kerala Assembly regarding farm laws issued a statement later stating that he argued that the central government ...

Man held for kidnapping, forcibly marrying minor

Police here arrested a man on charge of kidnapping and forcibly marrying a 17-year-old girl. In November, a girl was kidnapped and on a written complaint of her father, a search operation was launched. During investigation, it came to light...

Priyanka Chaturvedi urges Jaishankar to prioritise rescue of Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar urging him to prioritise the rescue and evacuation of 39 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters. Chaturvedi emphasi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020