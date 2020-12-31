Left Menu
Development News Edition

Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurates Virtual Agri-hackathon 2020 

Speaking on the occasion Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that besides the hard work of the farmers the research of scientists has led to self-sufficiency in foodgrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:17 IST
Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurates Virtual Agri-hackathon 2020 
Agri India Hackathon is the largest virtual gathering to create dialogues and accelerate innovations. Image Credit: Twitter(@AgriGoI)

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the Virtual Agri-hackathon 2020 organised by the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation and Farmers' Welfare in association with IARI, Pusa, New Delhi today. Speaking on the occasion Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that besides the hard work of the farmers the research of scientists has led to self-sufficiency in foodgrains. Agri India Hackathon is the largest virtual gathering to create dialogues and accelerate innovations.

The 2-month long event is the first of its kind & the largest virtual event in the history of Indian agriculture. It will bring together the most important stakeholders from industry & government alongside India's young bright minds, creative startups and smart innovators who will build new, fast and frugal solutions to tackle the big questions we're facing today.

With the launch, the application of the hackathon was made live on MyGov.in and will remain open till 20 January 2021. The hackathon will happen in 3 elimination rounds and the final 24 winners will get a cash prize of INR 1,00,000 along with incubation support, tech & business mentoring and various other benefits. The hackathon will accept innovations & ideas on farm mechanization, precision agriculture, supply chain & food technology, waste to wealth, green energy, etc.

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said "In the light of Prime Minister's vision to introduce new-age technology and innovations in agriculture, the Agri India Hackathon is being organised. It is a proud moment for all of us where young minds will discuss, collaborate, and create some of the best ideas & solutions which will guide us for years to come. Agriculture is the backbone of our country and plans are afoot to strengthen this backbone with youth engagement, employment generation, technology & digitization"

Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Shri Parshottam Rupala stressed on the Ministry's plan to encourage youth engagement with agriculture and farmers and scope to develop new innovations. He further said that new technology and the energy of youth will bring a revolutionary change in the sector. Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Shri Kailash Choudhary said "This event is very crucial from the standpoint of new technology and value addition in agriculture. It will help us achieve our dream of doubling the farmer's income which in turn will create many growth opportunities for the entire country."

Following the launch, Agri India Hackathon will also host speaker sessions called Agri India Meets spread across 2 months with more than 40 speakers who will discuss the present & future of agriculture.

Rewards for the winners: 24 best innovations from different focus areas will be awarded a cash prize of INR 1,00,000 each. The winning innovations will get an exclusive preference for incubation support, pre-seed & seed-stage funding of 5 Lakhs & 25 Lakhs respectively at any one of the 29 RABIs, along with the opportunity of field trial and access to technology validation.

The applications of the Agri India Hackathon will close on January 20. Apply at: https://innovateindia.mygov.in/agriindiahackathon/

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt’s cabinet allows GASC to co-found shareholding shipping company -statement

Egypts cabinet said on Thursday it agreed a draft bill to allow the state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities GASC to co-found a shareholding shipping company to transport commodities in and out of the country.The com...

BJP leader O Rajagopal makes U-turn, says he opposed Kerala assembly resolution on farm laws

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader O Rajagopal who had told media on Thursday that he did not object to the general consensus in Kerala Assembly regarding farm laws issued a statement later stating that he argued that the central government ...

Man held for kidnapping, forcibly marrying minor

Police here arrested a man on charge of kidnapping and forcibly marrying a 17-year-old girl. In November, a girl was kidnapped and on a written complaint of her father, a search operation was launched. During investigation, it came to light...

Priyanka Chaturvedi urges Jaishankar to prioritise rescue of Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar urging him to prioritise the rescue and evacuation of 39 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters. Chaturvedi emphasi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020