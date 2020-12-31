Left Menu
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Thursday.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Thursday. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation around 3:15 pm today.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly. Pakistan had also violated a ceasefire along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on December 24. (ANI)

