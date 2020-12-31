Left Menu
Development News Edition

President greets citizens on new year eve, urges them to work for creating inclusive society

President Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to citizens on the eve of New Year 2021 and urged them to work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:49 IST
President greets citizens on new year eve, urges them to work for creating inclusive society
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to citizens on the eve of New Year 2021 and urged them to work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill. In his message, he said the difficult time arising out of COVID-19 situation is a time for people to move forward in a united manner.

"On the occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad. Every New Year provides an opportunity to make a new beginning and emphasizes our resolve for individual and collective development. This difficult time arising out of COVID-19 situation is a time for all of us to move forward unitedly. This is also the time to strengthen the cultural values that reinforce our belief of unity in diversity," he said. "On the eve of New Year 2021, let us work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill. May all of you remain safe and healthy, and move forward with a renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation's progress," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway to introduce mandatory COVID tests at borders, closes some entry points

All travellers entering Norway will have to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, or up to 24 hours after, from Jan. 2, the countrys justice ministry said on Thursday.To stop the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain, tra...

Egypt’s cabinet allows GASC to co-found shareholding shipping company -statement

Egypts cabinet said on Thursday it agreed a draft bill to allow the state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities GASC to co-found a shareholding shipping company to transport commodities in and out of the country.The com...

BJP leader O Rajagopal makes U-turn, says he opposed Kerala assembly resolution on farm laws

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader O Rajagopal who had told media on Thursday that he did not object to the general consensus in Kerala Assembly regarding farm laws issued a statement later stating that he argued that the central government ...

Man held for kidnapping, forcibly marrying minor

Police here arrested a man on charge of kidnapping and forcibly marrying a 17-year-old girl. In November, a girl was kidnapped and on a written complaint of her father, a search operation was launched. During investigation, it came to light...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020