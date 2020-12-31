Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agri minister inaugurates online agri-hackathon

The winning innovations will get a preference for incubation support, pre-seed and seed-stage funding of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively, along with the opportunity of field trial and access to technology validation, the ministry said in a statement.Tomar said the virtual hackathon is being organised in the light of prime ministers vision to introduce new-age technology and innovations in agriculture.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:05 IST
Agri minister inaugurates online agri-hackathon
File Photo Image Credit: IANS

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday inaugurated an online hackathon to gather ideas from thousands of innovators and researchers in the farm sector. According to the Agriculture Ministry, the applications for 'Agri-India Hackathon' will close on January 20. The two-month long hackathon will have three elimination rounds and the final 24 winners will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The winning innovations will get a preference for incubation support, pre-seed and seed-stage funding of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively, along with the opportunity of field trial and access to technology validation, the ministry said in a statement.

Tomar said the virtual hackathon is being organised in the light of prime minister's vision to introduce new-age technology and innovations in agriculture. ''It is a proud moment for all of us where young minds will discuss, collaborate, and create some of the best ideas and solutions, which will guide us for years to come,'' he said in the statement. The minister also said that ''agriculture is the backbone of our country and plans are afoot to strengthen this backbone with youth engagement, employment generation, technology & digitization.'' The hackathon, organised in association with Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), is ''the first of its kind and the largest virtual event'' in the history of Indian agriculture, the ministry said.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shilpa Shetty Kundra expresses gratitude as she gazes last sunset of 2020

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday expressed gratitude as she took a glance at the last sunset of the year. The Dhadkan actor on Instagram shared a picture of herself posing with the red and pinkish sky as she gazed at the sunset.She we...

Jagan-led government brought ward, village secretariat system which provided jobs to over 1.3 lakh youth: Andhra Minister

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead Government has introduced the ward or village secretariat system which provided employment to more than 1.3 l...

2 arrested for espionage in Ludhiana

Police on Thursday arrested two people for allegedly supplying photographs and other important information regarding activities of the IAF airbase at Halwara near here to Pakistan. Police said the accused were identified as Sukhkiran Singh ...

Bengaluru/Chennai say no to public celebrations to welcome 2021

The new year festivities in Bengaluru will be lacklustre this year following the prohibitory orders imposed by the city police to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its new variant. Chennai will also see virtually no public celebrations as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020