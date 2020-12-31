India commences exports of Moringa powder due to its rising global demand

India has commenced exports of Moringa powder, keeping in mind the rising global demand, because of its nutritional properties, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday. Moringa has been used for centuries due to its medicinal properties and health benefits in various forms. In a bid to promote Moringa (botanical name Moringa oleifera) products exports from India, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has been supporting private entities in creating necessary infrastructure.

Two tonnes of organic certified Moringa powder were sent to the United States through air consignment on December 29, 2020. The event was flagged off by Dr M Angamuthu Chairman, APEDA, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. One of the APEDA registered exporter from Telangana, M/s Medikonda Nutrients has been supported to start the export activities in a planned manner. The company has 240 hectares of Moringa plantation which includes land owned by the company and contract farming entered under the certified organic status of the produce.

The company plans to export around 40 metric tonnes of Moringa leaves powder to USA. The company has set up Moringa products processing unit in Gongloor Village, Pulkal Mondal Sangareddy district of Telangana. APEDA has been constantly facilitating the budding exporter for enhancing the Moringa exports from India. With more Moringa processing units being created through support of APEDA, the exports would be increasing in the next few years which would bring benefits to the farmers. (ANI)

Also Read: India starts exports of Moringa powder