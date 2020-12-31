Nara Lokesh attends final rites of TDP leader Subbaiah in Andhra's Proddatur

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh on Thursday attended the final rites of party leader Nandam Subbaiah who was allegedly murdered in Proddatur here. "I participated in the final rites of Subbaiah. If the bereaved family and witnesses are lured... or if anything happens to them... it will be the responsibility of chief minister YS Jagan. If justice is not done as per the assurance given by the police, I will go to Proddatur again and will sit in protest again," Lokesh tweeted.

Lokesh on Wednesday evening withdrew his indefinite protest over the murder of party leader Subbaiah. The TDP leader had began the protest on Wednesday demanding an FIR to be registered against the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA R Prasad Reddy, his brother-in-law Bangaru Reddy and Municipal Commissioner Radha in the case. Lokesh had said although YSRCP MLA R Prasad Reddy and others were named by the slain leader's wife in her complaint; the police did not include the same in the FIR copy.

"The police should explain why they had done this. What was the district's Superintendent of Police doing when such injustice was being done?" he asked. Along with the slain leader's wife, Lokesh addressed a press conference in Proddatur on Wednesday and demanded justice for Subbaiah's family.

On the YSRCP's charge that the TDP was trying to politicise the issue, Lokesh said that it was not the TDP but CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy who was known for doing 'Sava Rajakeeyalu' (politics over mortal remains). "The whole State knew who was busy collecting signatures of the MLAs instead of waiting till his father's body was found. How should one construe the signature campaign in front of the mortal remains of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy?" Lokesh asked.

Subbaiah's wife Aparajita said that her husband served and guarded MLA Siva Prasada Reddy prior to joining the TDP. The MLA himself helped and performed their inter-caste marriage. But the same MLA had eliminated Subbaiah now. She said that she would not give up her protest till the police included the names of the MLA, his brother in law and the municipal commissioner in the FIR. (ANI)