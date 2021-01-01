Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad: Protesting farmer dies of heart attack

Commenting on the incident, the state president of the BKU, Rajbir Singh, said all those farmers who died during the protest against the farm laws must get the status of a martyr.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-01-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 21:42 IST
Ghaziabad: Protesting farmer dies of heart attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 57-year-old farmer died of heart attack while protesting against the Centre's farm laws at the Ghazipur border here on Friday. Mohar Singh, a resident of Bhagwanpur Nangal village in Baghpat district, was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, an official said.

Indirapuram DSP Anshu Jain told PTI that as per medical information, the farmer died of a heart attack. Commenting on the incident, the state president of the BKU, Rajbir Singh, said all those farmers who died during the protest against the farm laws must get the status of a martyr. The body was wrapped in a BKU flag. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait paid homage to him. On the eve of the New Year, a tribute was paid to all farmers who died during the protest. A candlelight march was also brought out.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools reopen in Kerala, Karnataka, Assam amid strict COVID-19 regulations

Corridors rang out with the chatter of students meeting up with their friends and teachers after long, anxious months on Friday as schools in Kerala, Karnataka and Assam reopened with strict COVID-19 regulations, including masks, thermal sc...

Soccer-Carney deletes Twitter account after online abuse over Leeds comments

Former England womens international and television pundit Karen Carney has deleted her Twitter account after her remarks about Leeds United were ridiculed by the Premier League clubs official account and led to a torrent of online abuse. Ca...

Govt removes import curbs on fresheners

The government on Friday removed import curbs on roomcar fresheners. A notification in this regard was issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade DGFT, under the commerce ministry. Import of odoriferous preparations such as room fre...

WiFi facility introduced in AC tram coaches of Kolkata to attract youth

Traversing a long way since 1873, from horse-drawn carriages to the modern-day air-conditioned coaches, tram cars of Kolkata will now have WiFi facility to make them attractive for the youth, an official of West Bengal Transport Corporation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021