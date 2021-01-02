Left Menu
Two civilians injured after terrorists throw grenade at security forces in J-K

Two civilians suffered injuries on Saturday after terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:12 IST
Two civilians injured after terrorists throw grenade at security forces in J-K
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two civilians suffered injuries on Saturday after terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to the Police, the incident took place at the Tral bus stand here.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

