Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 64,000 tourists have visited Kaziranga since Oct 21

Sivakumar said that 66 cases, including 17 rhino- related cases, have been booked during the year while 95 people have been arrested in 38 rhino and other wildlife crime related cases.In September last, the Assam government had approved the seventh, eighth and ninth additions to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:39 IST
Over 64,000 tourists have visited Kaziranga since Oct 21
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

More than 64,000 tourists have visited the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, famed for the one-horned Indian rhinoceros, since it reopened on October 21, an official said. The park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, usually remains closed between June and September because of the annual floods and reopens in November.

The park's Field Director P Sivakumar said that 64,100 tourists visited since October 21,2020 while the revenue collected during the 70-day period was Rs 127.32 lakh. In 2018-19, over 47,10,971 domestic tourists and 25,739 foreign tourists had visited the state.

The park authorities could successfully restrict rhino poaching with only two rhinos poached in the year 2020, he said on Friday. Sivakumar said that 66 cases, including 17 rhino- related cases, have been booked during the year while 95 people have been arrested in 38 rhino and other wildlife crime related cases.

In September last, the Assam government had approved the seventh, eighth and ninth additions to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. In November, according to a directive of Gauhati High Court, the civil administration of Bokakhat Sub-division under Golaghat district handed over the third and fifth additions to the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The area of the third addition is 69.76 hectares and that of the fifth addition is 115.36 hectares. Sivakumar said that as a part of the water conservation in 2020, five additional wetlands - Chirakhowa, Potahi, Deosur, Haldhibari and Banderdubi - were created which are huge and serve as habitats.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

So far, over 50 farmers have been ''martyred'' during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference.

So far, over 50 farmers have been martyred during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference....

SRK wishes Happy New Year to fans, promises to 'see you on big screen in 2021'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan may not have officially announced his next movie project but on Saturday the actor assured his fans that they will get to see him on the big screen this year. Extending New Year wishes to his fans, the 55-year-old s...

MP: COVID-19 vaccine dry run carried out on 75 health workers

Nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official said. The mock vaccination programme was conducted at three he...

Tractor parade with national flag on January 26 will be called 'Kisaan Parade': Farmer leader Darshan Pal.

Tractor parade with national flag on January 26 will be called Kisaan Parade Farmer leader Darshan Pal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021