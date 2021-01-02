Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCB arrests 2 Zambians, says two new routes being used for smuggling heroin

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two Zambian nationals from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and seized 5.350 kg of heroin from their possession.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 23:41 IST
NCB arrests 2 Zambians, says two new routes being used for smuggling heroin
One of the accused in the case, who was arrested by NCB. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two Zambian nationals from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and seized 5.350 kg of heroin from their possession. While one of them was apprehended on December 25, another acuused was held on December 31, the NCB said in a statement.

"In the first incident, on 25/12/2020, acting on specific information, one Zambian national later identified as Mulapi Joshua was apprehended at T-3, India Gandhi National Airport. From the search of his luggage, 4.650 Kg heroin was recovered in the cavities made inside the luggage bag. The complete network of such traffickers was identified and further information was developed. As a result, on 31/12/2020, one more Zambian national later identified as Mambwe William was apprehended. From the search of his luggage, 700 gm of heroin was recovered, hidden in the cavities made in the luggage bag," it said. The NCB pointed out that drug traffickers had started entering into India through two different routes.

"The Border Guarding Forces had kept a strict vigil over the border and had made significant seizures of heroin both at western frontier and eastern frontier. The vigil of Border Guarding Forces had made the drug traffickers to shift to some other route. Thus, the Drug Traffickers had started pushing drugs into India through two different routes." The Bureau said that heroin sourced from Afghanistan and Pakistan is shipped via sea cargo to Sri Lanka and Maldives to evade detection and then from Maldives and Sri Lanka, heroin is trafficked in India.

"Heroin is trafficked to African Countries from Afghanistan and Pakistan. Then through air route, with the help of couriers and passengers, heroin is being trafficked into India." Giving further details of the case, the NCB said that while 4.650 Kg heroin was recovered from the one accuse, 700 gm of heroin was recovered from the other. (ANI)

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after "mild" heart attack

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly Saturday suffered a mild heart attack and had to undergo a quick primary angioplasty to clear a blocked coronary artery, a doctor said. The cricket icon is conscious and his condition i...

NFL-Browns shut down training after another staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns closed its team facility on Saturday after another member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of their critical regular-season finale. The team had been cleared to return to practice on Frida...

Gehlot writes to PM asking for increase in incentive amount given to ASHA workers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the incentive amount given to ASHA workers. He said that keeping in mind the important role played by ASHAs in accessing health services at the co...

India likely to approve two-dose regimen for COVID vaccines, 4 weeks apart - sources

Indias drugs regulator is likely to approve administering two doses of the AstraZenecaOxford vaccine and another locally-developed one by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021