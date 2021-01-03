Left Menu
Development News Edition

ROH 01031900

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 03-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 19:03 IST
ROH 01031900

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus region: Union minister

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge as far as providing round-the-clock electricity to consumers is concerned, Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said the Centre would spend liberally to tap the immense potential of the Union Terr...

Nepal reports 421 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal has reported 421 new COVID-19 cases, taking the countrys virus caseload to 261,859, the health ministry said on Sunday. The ministry said that 5,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.The death toll has reached 1,878 with eight...

C'garh Naxal wanted for attacks on cops, killings held

A Naxal wanted for attacks on security forces was arrested from Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said. Somlu Kashyap 40 was held from a forest near Kokodipara village under Mirtoor police station limits during a search operation by...

Draft science, tech innovation policy proposes developing benchmark for 'ease of doing research'

Benchmarks for ease of doing research will be developed to ensure adequate funds for research activities in India, increase accountability and make those less bureaucratic, according to the draft Science Technology Innovation Policy, 2020. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021