ROH 01031900

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge as far as providing round-the-clock electricity to consumers is concerned, Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said the Centre would spend liberally to tap the immense potential of the Union Terr...
Nepal has reported 421 new COVID-19 cases, taking the countrys virus caseload to 261,859, the health ministry said on Sunday. The ministry said that 5,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.The death toll has reached 1,878 with eight...
A Naxal wanted for attacks on security forces was arrested from Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said. Somlu Kashyap 40 was held from a forest near Kokodipara village under Mirtoor police station limits during a search operation by...
Benchmarks for ease of doing research will be developed to ensure adequate funds for research activities in India, increase accountability and make those less bureaucratic, according to the draft Science Technology Innovation Policy, 2020. ...