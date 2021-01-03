Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy CM announces huge dharna from Jan 8 to shunt Bedi out

We seek support and participation of the people in the dharna and the stir will continue till Kiran Bedi runs away from Puducherry, he said.The Chief Minister, who has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor on several issues, alleged that the NDA government at the Centre was also keen on dismantling the separate status of Puducherry and merge it with neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 03-01-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 21:23 IST
Pondy CM announces huge dharna from Jan 8 to shunt Bedi out
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy announced on Sunday that the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance would stage a dharna to urge the Centre to recall Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. The indefinite protest would be held from January 8 in front of Raj Niwas, the office-cum-residence of Bedi, till she is sent out of the Union Territory, he said.

Kick-starting a campaign in neighbouring Kalapetto mobilise people's support for the dharna, he said, ''We are not bothered about our posts and positions and we will face any consequence.''` He said he and his ministerial colleagues, legislators, leaders and workers of all parties affiliated to the Secular Democratic Alliance would take part in the dharna. ''We seek support and participation of the people in the dharna and the stir will continue till Kiran Bedi runs away from Puducherry,'' he said.

The Chief Minister, who has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor on several issues, alleged that the NDA government at the Centre was also keen on dismantling the separate status of Puducherry and merge it with neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Dubbing Bedi as an enemy of the people of Puducherry and traitor affecting the development of Puducherry, the Chief Minister said,''All our proposals to improve the welfare of the people are rejected by Kiran Bedi although there is a court verdict preventing her from intervening in the routine administration and governance.'' He alleged that welfare schemes like free rice scheme, assistance to students, developmental programmes for fishermen and jobs for the youthwere blocked by the Lieutenant Governor.

He said the stir should be as massive as the one the farmers were staging across the country, particularly in Delhi, for repeal of the farm laws. The Chief Minister said he and his Cabinet colleagues, legislators and leaders of parties of the alliance had observed dharna in February 2018.

''Only a few of our demands projected through dharna were fulfilled and we are now reviving the stir to seek shunting out of Bedi from Puducherry,'' he said..

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reconstitution of Cong's state unit has to be done in next 2 months: Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said political appointments and reconstitution of the partys state unit will be done within the time fixed by the All India Congress Committee AICC. The work has to be completed in the next t...

Farmers hold protest against BJP in Sangrur

A group of farmers on Sunday held a protest in Punjabs Sangrur district against state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma who was there to meet party leaders. The protesting farmers even tried to break barricades put up near the residence of a local B...

Norway imposes new restrictions to prevent new COVID-19 wave, says PM

Norway will impose fresh restrictions to prevent a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Sunday, including a nationwide ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars and not inviting guests home.W...

First time such arrogant govt in power, must withdraw farm laws unconditionally: Sonia

The Congress on Sunday accused the Centre of being apathetic towards farmers protesting the new farm laws in harsh weather conditions, with party chief Sonia Gandhi saying that for the first time since independence such an arrogant governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021