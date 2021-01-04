Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thin layer of fog envelopes Delhi, visibility affected

People in Delhi woke up to another foggy morning on Monday with a thin layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital, reducing the visibility here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 08:44 IST
Thin layer of fog envelopes Delhi, visibility affected
A thin layer of fog engulfed parts of Delhi on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People in Delhi woke up to another foggy morning on Monday with a thin layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital, reducing the visibility here. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi today will be 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius.

The national capital, which witnessed rains over the weekend, is expected to receive more rains and thunderstorms today and tomorrow too, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A local out on an early morning walk at India Gate said: "It is really cold and foggy today."

A tourist on a holiday in the city said: "We arrived in Delhi from Agra for a vacation and the weather here is amazing. It is cold and foggy but we are enjoying it." According to the IMD, there is no significant change in minimum temperatures over plains of northwest, central and west India during three to four days and a gradual fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over parts of northwest India thereafter.

"No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during next the 24 hours and a rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during subsequent three days," the IMD added. Apart from Delhi, shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya and Mizoram and Tripura are also expected during the next two days, the IMD stated. Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted rainfall for Rajasthan today. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's most populous state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested

Australias most populous state New South Wales NSW on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get teste...

ISL 7: ATKMB were superior in second-half against NEUFC, says Habas

After defeating NorthEast United on Sunday in the Indian Super League ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said that his side was superior in the second half of the game. ATK Mohun Bagans Roy Krishna was awarded the Man of the Match awa...

Zimbabwe Cricket suspends all cricket activities due to rising COVID-19 cases

Zimbabwe Cricket ZC has temporarily suspended all cricket activities in the country in the wake of new lockdown restrictions announced by the government due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. According to ESPNcricinfo report, in fact, all sportin...

Hrithik Roshan is 'back on set'

Bollywoods star Hrithik Roshan during late hours on Sunday revealed that he is back on the sets after months-long hiatus. The 46-year-old actor shared the detail with his fans through an Instagram post which he complimented with an alluring...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021