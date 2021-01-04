Petrol price to increase by between 40 and 43 cents a litre

Left Menu
In a statement on Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said the price of 93 (ULP and LRP) will go up by 43 cents, while that of 95 (ULP and LRP) will increase by 40 cents.

04-01-2021
From Wednesday onwards, a litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which currently costs R14.46, will increase to R14.86 a litre. Image Credit: ANI

The price of petrol is set to increase by between 40 and 43 cents a litre this week.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said the price of 93 (ULP and LRP) will go up by 43 cents, while that of 95 (ULP and LRP) will increase by 40 cents.

From Wednesday onwards, a litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which currently costs R14.46, will increase to R14.86 a litre.

Meanwhile, diesel (0.05% Sulphur) will increase by 55 cents a litre, while the price of diesel (0.005% Sulphur) will increase by 54 cents a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will increase by 55 cents.

The price of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will increase by 74 cents, while the Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will decrease by 44 cents per kilogram.

The DMRE said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

