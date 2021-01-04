Sadananda Gowda's condition stable, likely to be discharged in a day or two: Bengaluru hospital
Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda continues to be in a stable condition and he is likely to be discharged in a day or two from the hospital, according to an official on Monday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:36 IST
Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda continues to be in a stable condition and he is likely to be discharged in a day or two from the hospital, according to an official on Monday. According to Aster CMI Hospital official spokesperson, "DV Sadananda Gowda continues to be in a stable condition. All his test results are normal and he is likely to be discharged in a day or two from the hospital post further observations and recommendations from our medical experts."
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Gowda at the Aster CMI Hospital here where he was admitted after collapsing due to low blood sugar in Chitradurga while on his way to the city from Shivamogga on Sunday and has been admitted to a hospital here. Yediyurappa was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Laxman Savadi Govind Karajola, and B Sriramulu. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yediyurappa
- Laxman
- C N Ashwath Narayan
- Aster
- BS Yediyurappa
ALSO READ
Yediyurappa launches Affidavit Based Clearance System (ABCS) to boost ease of doing business
Following guidelines, no need to impose night curfew in K'taka: Yediyurappa
Cong demands Yediyurappa's resignation
Karnataka government imposes night curfew across the state from December 23 till January 2, 2021: CM Yediyurappa. PTI KSU ROH ROH
HC rejects Yediyurappa's plea to quash proceedings in illegal land denotification case