Left Menu
Development News Edition

Artisan making products from bamboo urges Jharkhand govt to provide machines to boost business

Jitan Devi, a craftswoman who makes hand-crafted products from bamboo at a village near Ranchi has changed the perspective of women's employment in a rural setup. She has urged the state government to provide machines to increase the production of products.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:52 IST
Artisan making products from bamboo urges Jharkhand govt to provide machines to boost business
Jitan Devi along with other women making products from bamboo in her village in Ranchi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jitan Devi, a craftswoman who makes hand-crafted products from bamboo at a village near Ranchi has changed the perspective of women's employment in a rural setup. She has urged the state government to provide machines to increase the production of products. Jitan Devi, who lives in Dahu village, around 22 km away from Ranchi district headquarters, has given a new identity to bamboo products. In an effort for women empowerment, around 30 women are working with her and making products from bamboo.

"Bamboo products have been in their tradition right from the beginning, but it was limited to a very few items. Due to the emerging changes our products were being sold during Chhath puja and weddings. Around 30 women are working with us. We maintain the stock of our products to sell it in the market," Jitan Devi told ANI. With the passage of time, the decrease in the demand for such traditional bamboo products forced Jiten Devi and other women like her to develop the products as per need. For this, they underwent formal training under the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society.

"People from Odisha trained us for seven years. We used to get Rs 10 daily during training and Now, I along with my husband go to different places to train people. We also go outside Jharkhand to sell our products too," she said. After training, she has achieved a new milestone. Now she along with her teams make various products which can be termed as the best example of bamboo work with a modern touch. These products have gained a large market and are being sold across the country earning her a handsome profit.

"Earlier we used to sell products for Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 made from one bamboo . Now the same bamboo products cost Rs 10000 to Rs 12,000. We now make designer products from bamboo. Sometimes people and various NGOs give us bulk orders, and we get profits. This work has given us respect" she said. Jitan Devi urged the government to provide machines to ease their work.

"We do all the work using our hands. Machines will ease our work and we request the government to provide us machines so that we can make more items in a day," she said. Women engaged in this business are very happy for two reasons- one it has given them the due recognition and secondly making them overcome the financial issues.

Sumitra Kumari, daughter of Jitan Devi said, "I have just completed my graduation. I show the products to guests who visit us. I give the final touch to products. I am feeling proud of my father and mother. They both give training to women here and help them in earning money." Muneshari Devi, who works under Jitan Devi said, "I got training from Jitan Devi and now I make products from bamboo. This work helps us in earning by which we can make a better future for our children." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul ruled out of remaining two Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia. The decision has been taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the ...

Moderna to produce at least 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.Moderna, Inc. Nasdaq MRNA, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger...

Al-Attiyah wins Dakar Rally stage 2 and takes overall lead

Nasser Al-Attiyah won the second stage of the Dakar Rally as the leaders took on a familiar look. Al-Attiyah, who started 10th on the 457-kilometer 284-mile sandy special in southern Saudi Arabia from Bisha to Wadi ad-Dawasir, took over the...

Ind-Aus Test series: K L Rahul out with sprained left wrist

India batsman K L Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia after sustaining a wrist injury during training in Melbourne, the BCCI said on Tuesday. Rahul had not played any match of the ongoing series in wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021