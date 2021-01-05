China urges calm and restraint after Iran enrichment announcement

China urges calm and restraint after Iran enrichment announcementReuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-01-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:47 IST
China's Foreign Ministry urged calm and restraint on Tuesday after Iran said it had resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, which breaches a 2015 nuclear pact with major powers, including China.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, speaking to reporters, said all parties should avoid taking steps that could exacerbate tensions.
