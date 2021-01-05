Left Menu
China urges calm and restraint after Iran enrichment announcement

Updated: 05-01-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:47 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

China's Foreign Ministry urged calm and restraint on Tuesday after Iran said it had resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, which breaches a 2015 nuclear pact with major powers, including China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, speaking to reporters, said all parties should avoid taking steps that could exacerbate tensions.

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

