Kerala CM hails completion of Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline project

The pipeline is a landmark example of project execution with active support of governments of Kerala and Karnataka.Officials said the pipeline will bring convenient and uninterrupted supply of environment friendlyand affordable fuel in the form of piped natural gas PNG to households, commercial units and compressed natural gas CNG across different city gas distribution CGD areas in different Geographical Areas.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-01-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 13:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday hailed the completion of GAIL's Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, saying completion of the project halted due to various obstacles was one of the major poll promises of his government. Noting that GAIL had to stop the project in September 2104 due to several obstacles, the Chief Minister said at the 450 km pipeline's virtual inaugural function that his government, after coming to power in 2016, had to ''clear obstacles by proactively addressing the genuine concerns of the people''.

''GAIL authorities also stood by us in making this project come to life. I am extremely happy that our combined efforts have borne fruits,'' he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 450-km natural pipeline between Kochi and Mangalore in the virtual event attended by dignitaries including governors and chief ministers of Kerala and Karnataka, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and authorities of GAIL.

The 450 km-long pipeline will carry natural gas from Kochi in Kerala through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts to Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. The pipeline is a landmark example of project execution with active support of governments of Kerala and Karnataka.

Officials said the pipeline will bring convenient and uninterrupted supply of environment friendlyand affordable fuel in the form of piped natural gas (PNG) to households, commercial units and compressed natural gas (CNG) across different city gas distribution (CGD) areas in different Geographical Areas. The pipeline will offer clean industrial fuel and feedstock for petrochemical and fertilized sectors and provide an opportunity for multiple gas-based industries to emerge, thus bringing about socio-economic benefits to the people of these states and creating direct and indirect job opportunities, they said.

