Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM hails completion of Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline project

The pipeline is a landmark example of project execution with active support of governments of Kerala and Karnataka.Officials said the pipeline will bring convenient and uninterrupted supply of environment friendlyand affordable fuel in the form of piped natural gas PNG to households, commercial units and compressed natural gas CNG across different city gas distribution CGD areas in different Geographical Areas.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:00 IST
Kerala CM hails completion of Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline project
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday hailed the completion of GAIL's Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, saying completion of the project halted due to various obstacles was one of the major poll promises of his government. Noting that GAIL had to stop the project in September 2104 due to several obstacles, the Chief Minister said at the 450 km pipeline's virtual inaugural function that his government, after coming to power in 2016, had to ''clear obstacles by proactively addressing the genuine concerns of the people''.

''GAIL authorities also stood by us in making this project come to life. I am extremely happy that our combined efforts have borne fruits,'' he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 450-km natural gas pipeline between Kochi and Mangalore in the virtual event attended by dignitaries including governors and chief ministers of Kerala and Karnataka, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and authorities of GAIL.

The 450 km-long pipeline will carry natural gas from Kochi in Kerala through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts to Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. The pipeline is a landmark example of project execution with active support of governments of Kerala and Karnataka.

Officials said the pipeline will bring convenient and uninterrupted supply of environment friendlyand affordable fuel in the form of piped natural gas (PNG) to households, commercial units and compressed natural gas (CNG) across different city gas distribution (CGD) areas in different Geographical Areas. The pipeline will offer clean industrial fuel and feedstock for petrochemical and fertilized sectors and provide an opportunity for multiple gas-based industries to emerge, thus bringing about socio-economic benefits to the people of these states and creating direct and indirect job opportunities, they said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCR of Delhi experienced 4 small earthquakes during April-August 2020

According to the National Centre for Seismology of the Ministry of Earth SciencesThe National Capital Region of Delhi experienced 4 small earthquakes during April August 2020, with the first event of magnitude 3.5 on 12 April 2020 in the n...

Gayle, Rashid, Miller feature in PSL 2021 Platinum roster

Chris Gayle, Chris Lynn, Rashid Khan and Dale Steyn are some of the leading foreign players who have made themselves available for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League PSL. The quartet is part of a 25-player Platinum roster of for...

Buoyant German retail sales, jobs data belie broader COVID gloom

German retail sales rose in November and jobless numbers fell last month, against forecasts that both readings would worsen, suggesting parts of Europes largest economy have weathered the impact of the coronavirus unexpectedly well.Retail s...

Goyal launches portal to promote railways' freight business

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched an exclusive portal to promote and develop the railways freight business on Tuesday. The Indian Railways freight business development portal will act as a one-stop, single-window solution for all the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021