Jammu-Srinagar Highway blocked due to snowfall, landslides

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway remained suspended for the next two days due to the heavy snowfall and rains, said traffic police on Tuesday.

ANI | Nagrota (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:40 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Official (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway remained suspended for the next two days due to the heavy snowfall and rains, said traffic police on Tuesday. The landslides have also been reported in many areas of the Valley.

"National Highway is blocked for several days due to the heavy rainfall and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. Many vehicles are stuck as landslides take place in many areas," Rakesh Kumar, a traffic police officer told ANI. Detailing further, the police personnel said, "The condition of rains and the snowfall will keep continuing for the next two days as per the information received from the weather department. After that, the road expected to be open."

Meanwhile, the Army evacuated the passengers stuck in a car that slipped into a defile due to the heaving snowfall in the Valley. "Extending a #HelpingHand to the #Awaam: Owing to snowfall, a vehicle slipped & fell into a defile near #Chhandil, #Baramulla #Kashmir. #IndianArmy evacuated the passengers, provided them with first aid & recovered the vehicle," Northern Command of India Army wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. (ANI)

