Left Menu
Development News Edition

New coronavirus strain: 20 more test positive in India, tally reaches 58

Fifty-eight people have been infected with the new strain of coronavirus, first reported in the United Kingdom, in India so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:07 IST
New coronavirus strain: 20 more test positive in India, tally reaches 58
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Fifty-eight people have been infected with the new strain of coronavirus, first reported in the United Kingdom, in India so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday. Out of the lot, 20 new cases have been identified at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

According to MoHFW's release, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) labs at NCBS InSTEM, Bengaluru, CDFD Hyderabad, ILS Bhubaneswar, and NCCS Pune have so far found no mutant virus. The positive samples are being tested at 10 INSACOG labs across the country (NIBMG Kolkata, ILS Bhubaneswar, NIV Pune, NCCS Pune, CCMB Hyderabad, CDFD Hyderabad, InSTEM Bengaluru, NIMHANS Bengaluru, IGIB Delhi, NCDC Delhi) for genome sequencing.

All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective State Governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts, and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on. The Ministry informed that the situation is under "careful watch" and "regular advice is being provided to the States" for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing, and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs.

Meanwhile, the country's active caseload for Covid-19 has been decreasing and now stands at 2,31,036 as of Tuesday. This constitutes a paltry 2.23 per cent of total positive cases so far, according to the Union Health Ministry. This has been made possible by daily recoveries outnumbering daily new cases for 39 days in a streak. Against 29,091 people who recovered in the just concluded 24-hour window, India could report only 16,375 new cases maintaining a steady level of testing (8,96,236 samples were tested in the last 24 hours). A net decline of 12,917 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours.

India's cumulative recoveries have inched closer to the one crore mark. The total recovered cases have crossed 99.75 lakhs (99,75,958) today. This also increases the recovery rate to 96.32 per cent. A total of 29,091 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours while 82.62 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 10,362 recoveries followed by Kerala with 5,145 new recoveries. Chhattisgarh recorded 1,349 daily recoveries. Ten States/UTs have contributed 80.05 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra reported 4,875 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 3,021 new cases while Chhattisgarh reported 1,147 daily cases yesterday. 14.42 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 29 deaths. West Bengaland Punjab also saw a fatality count of 25 and 24 contributing another 12.44 per cent and 11.94 per cent of the fatalities. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual marathon aims to raise funds to help develop infra in 50 TN Villages

Coimbatore, Jan 5 PTI Tamil Marathon 2021, a virtual event, aimed at raising funds to help upgrade various sectors in villages in Tamil Nadu including health and education will be held from January 10 to 24. It is expected to see the partic...

Pakistan's Supreme Court orders reconstruction of vandalised Hindu temple

Pakistans Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Evacuee Property Trust Board EPTB to start reconstruction of a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalised and set on fire by a mob in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week, saying the attack ...

Delhi riots: Police agrees in court to allow UAPA accused access to soft copy of charge sheet

Delhi Police agreed before a court here on Tuesday to allow access to the soft copy of the charge sheet in a north-east Delhi riots case to all the accused after they contended that it was difficult to discuss the 17,000-page document durin...

Odisha to conduct health check-ups in schools & colleges for COVID-19

The Odisha government would undertake regular health check-ups in educational institutions across the state for COVID-19 after opening of schools and colleges, an official said on Tuesday. The Health and Family Welfare department would unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021