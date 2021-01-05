Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toll collection system FASTag records significant growth of 1.36 crore in December

The monthly transactions through FASTag increased significantly by 1.36 crore in December 2020, said an official from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:12 IST
Toll collection system FASTag records significant growth of 1.36 crore in December
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The monthly transactions through FASTag increased significantly by 1.36 crore in December 2020, said an official from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday.

"FASTag recorded 13.84 crore transactions in December, which is 10.83 percent more as compared to 12.48 crore transactions in November 2020. Similarly, toll collection through FASTag in December increased significantly by over Rs 201 crores to Rs 2,303.79 crore, as against Rs 2,102 crores in November 2020," told the official. With more than 2.30 crore FASTag users, it contributes over 75 percent of the total toll collection.

"The dedicated efforts of NHAI, receptive approach of highways users and other stakeholders led to stupendous increase in adoption of digital mode of transaction at the Toll Plaza," he said. In order to achieve 100 per cent e-tolling, all toll payments shall be made through FASTag from 15 February 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual marathon aims to raise funds to help develop infra in 50 TN Villages

Coimbatore, Jan 5 PTI Tamil Marathon 2021, a virtual event, aimed at raising funds to help upgrade various sectors in villages in Tamil Nadu including health and education will be held from January 10 to 24. It is expected to see the partic...

Pakistan's Supreme Court orders reconstruction of vandalised Hindu temple

Pakistans Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Evacuee Property Trust Board EPTB to start reconstruction of a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalised and set on fire by a mob in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week, saying the attack ...

Delhi riots: Police agrees in court to allow UAPA accused access to soft copy of charge sheet

Delhi Police agreed before a court here on Tuesday to allow access to the soft copy of the charge sheet in a north-east Delhi riots case to all the accused after they contended that it was difficult to discuss the 17,000-page document durin...

Odisha to conduct health check-ups in schools & colleges for COVID-19

The Odisha government would undertake regular health check-ups in educational institutions across the state for COVID-19 after opening of schools and colleges, an official said on Tuesday. The Health and Family Welfare department would unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021