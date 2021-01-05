48-year-old Delhi man killed by relative in Hamirpur village

Left Menu
The incident occurred in Morakdar Parsani village under Lalpura police station area on Monday evening when victim Naki Haidar was consuming liquor with his 40-year-old relative, said SHO Durgvijay Singh.While drinking, the two entered into an argument over some issue following which Lavi attacked Haidar and hit him on the head with a stick, said Singh.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 48-year-old Delhi resident visiting his village in Hamirpur district was killed by one of his relatives following an argument over some trivial issue while consuming liquor, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Morakdar Parsani village under Lalpura police station area on Monday evening when victim Naki Haidar was consuming liquor with his 40-year-old relative, said SHO Durgvijay Singh.

While drinking, the two entered into an argument over some issue following which Lavi attacked Haidar and hit him on the head with a stick, said Singh. Haidar died on the spot and was declared brought dead later at a hospital, said Singh, adding the victim had come to his village to oversee his agricultural fields and crops.

A case of murder has been registered in this connection and police are trying to nab the culprit, who has fled the village following the incident, Singh added..

