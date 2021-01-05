Left Menu
Punjab government is going to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Guru Teg Bahadur Ji and will make efforts to spread the message of national integration by organising special programs from April 28 to May 1 on 'Guru Teg Bahadur-Hind Di Chadar'.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:03 IST
Punjab Govt to celebrate 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur on theme 'Guru Teg Bahadur-Hind Di Chadar'
Punjab Minister Charanjit Singh Channi [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab government is going to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Guru Teg Bahadur Ji and will make efforts to spread the message of national integration by organising special programs from April 28 to May 1 on 'Guru Teg Bahadur-Hind Di Chadar'. The Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi while addressing a press conference in the presence of ACS Sanjay Kumar and Director Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar here today said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has already released the logo for these programs.

He also said that the government will also dedicate development projects in Sri Anandpur Sahib, Baba Bakala and Kiratpur Sahib as part of these celebrations. Channi further said that a theme park, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 49 crores at Sri Chamkaur Sahib will be dedicated to people on the occasion of Baisakhi. An additional amount of Rs 50 crore is also being spent on the beautification of Sri Chamkaur Sahib.

The state government has also proposed to construct a museum at IKG PTU Kapurthala worth Rs 100 crore to highlight the life and works of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the official said. It is also going to spend Rs 500 crores on the construction, renovation and upgradation of several memorials this year. He said that the memorial dedicated to Bhai Jaita Ji at Anandpur Sahib would be completed within this year worth Rs 26.85 crores.

"By September this year, the government will also complete the construction work of Shri Guru Ravidas memorial worth Rs 103 crore and development projects of Rs 32.61 crore will also be done at Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Tirath Amritsar," added Channi. The Punjab government will also constitute a special department in one of the state universities on Bhagwad Geeta and Ramayan. In this department, scholars from India and abroad will be doing research work on these granths and the department will also organise national and international level seminars and symposiums. (ANI)

