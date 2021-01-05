Farmers defer Jan 6 tractor march by a day over poor weather forecast

Left Menu
Protesting farmer unions Tuesday deferred their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast, even as they asserted they will intensify their stir in the coming days. Talking about their other proposed tractor march to Delhi on January 26, farmer leader Joginder Nain said, We will send 10 tractor trollies from every village in Haryana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:32 IST
Protesting farmer unions Tuesday deferred their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast, even as they asserted they will intensify their stir in the coming days. Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border here, union leaders said thousands of farmers will take out the tractor march from all protest sites to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) on January 7.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said the decision to defer the march was taken over forecast of bad weather condition on Wednesday. The city has been receiving rains sporadically over the past three days.

The unions said the agitation against the three agriculture laws will be intensified in the coming days. Talking about their other proposed tractor march to Delhi on January 26, farmer leader Joginder Nain said, ''We will send 10 tractor trollies from every village in Haryana. We request people to come -- at least one from a house. and a total of 11 women from a village.'' PTI NIT BUN BUN TIR TIR TIR

