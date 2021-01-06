Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools in Punjab to reopen for students of V to XII from January 7

Schools in Punjab will reopen for Classes V to XII from January 7 with COVID-19 protocols in place, according to Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:03 IST
Schools in Punjab to reopen for students of V to XII from January 7
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Schools in Punjab will reopen for Classes V to XII from January 7 with COVID-19 protocols in place, according to Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday. The schools will remain open from 10 am to 3 pm.

Singla said that following persistent demand of parents, the Punjab government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7 onwards. "Timings of the schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm and students only from class V to XII will be allowed to attend physical classes in the schools," he said.

The Punjab Government has also directed to ensure the safety of the children amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All schools will have to strictly follow guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Health Ministry. Singla said that the education department had taken feedback from the school heads, who also suggested the department reopen the institutions before the annual exams for final revision of students.

"Capt Amarinder Singh launched Mission Shat Pratishat while presiding over an event for distributing smart phones to students of Class 12 on November 7 last year. After the announcement of the mission, the education department's cutting edge, particularly school teachers, are set to ensure a good result," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMES INTERSCHOOL QUIZ COMPETITION IS AUGMENTING WITH PARTICIPATION. HAVE YOU REGISTERED YET?

The commencement of the Times Inter School Quiz Competition has had an overwhelming response at httpswww.timesschoolquiz.comlogin so far and the organizers are eagerly welcoming participation from all across the southern state. Cause what f...

UP: Christian members urge police to register case against VHP workers for breaking into prayer meet

Members of the Christian community on Wednesday met the district police chief here seeking the registration of a case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers who had allegedly barged into a prayer meeting earlier this week. In the petition su...

Lulu Group to invest Rs 200 cr in Noida

The Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group has announced its expansion plans in Uttar Pradesh, involving Rs 200 crore more investment at Greater Noida. The new investments will flow into the agriculture and information technology sectors in the state. ...

10,500 birds will be culled in Kottayam to contain avian flu spread

Kottayam District Magistrate DM M. Anjana on Wednesday said stringent measures are being taken to contain the spread of bird flu in her district, including culling of 10,500 birds around the affected area. Avian flu has been detected in war...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021