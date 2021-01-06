Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird flu: Over 69,000 birds culled in Kerala's Alappuzha, Kottayam districts

Over 69,000 birds including ducks and chicken were culled in the districts of Alappuzha and Kottayam to contain the H5N8 strain of bird flu, Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju said on Wednesday.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:10 IST
Bird flu: Over 69,000 birds culled in Kerala's Alappuzha, Kottayam districts

Over 69,000 birds including ducks and chicken were culled in the districts of Alappuzha and Kottayam to contain the H5N8 strain of bird flu, Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju said on Wednesday. The minister said 19 Rapid Response Teams have been engaged in culling birds in both the districts and the regions suspected to have infected the birds will be sanitised on Thursday.

Raju said there is no history of the H5N8 virus being transmitted to humans. ''As per the preliminary reports, the birds in the state were infected by migratory birds.As of now, there is no history of the virus being transmitted to humans.However, it's possible that the virus may mutate.So we haveto remain alert,'' Raju told reporters.

He said the ban on sale of bird meat and eggs in these regions will continue. ''The state cabinet which met today has decided to compensate the farmers for culling their birds.Culled birds which are over two-month-old will be given Rs 200 each and those under the age of two-months will be compensated at Rs 100 each,'' the minister said.

He also said eggs destroyed due to avian flu will be given a compensation of Rs 5 each. The minister said 61,513 birds including ducks and chicken have been culled in Alappuzha while 7,729 were culled in Kottayam.

Culling of ducks, hens and other domestic birds in and around one km radius of the affected areas in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts will be conducted as per the guidelines issued by the government. The operation was launched after results of the samples tested at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed the outbreak of the bird flu in the two districts.

The outbreak was initially reported in four panchayats of Nedumudi, Thakazhy, Pallippad and Karuvatta in Kuttanad region of the Alappuzha district. Officials have banned the use and trade of meat, eggs and waste of domestic birds, including ducks and chicken, in both the districts.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Central forces to maintain L&O during dharna against Bedi

Puducherry, Jan 6 PTI The Puducherry administration has procured three companies of the Central Armed Police Force CAPF and the Central Industrial and Security Force CISF to maintain law and order during the dharna the ruling Congress has p...

Congress ropes in CMs, senior leaders to coordinate, manage party's campaign in poll-bound states

By Siddharth Sharma Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed senior observers for overseeing election campaign management and coordination in four states and one Union Territory, which will go to poll this year.Congres...

Plea in HC to quash DDA-DLF agreement regarding 129 acre land in west Delhi

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking to quash DDAs agreement with real estate major DLF transferring to the company around 129 acres of land in west Delhi which was taken over from various industries purportedly to develop a...

EU should share vaccines with Balkan neighbours, 13 governments say

The European Union should send coronavirus vaccines to its Balkan neighbours and do more to combat the virus in Ukraine, 13 of the EUs foreign ministers said in a joint letter to the blocs executive on Wednesday. Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021