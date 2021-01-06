Left Menu
TN govt allowing 100 pc seating in cinema halls is dilution of Centre's guidelines, says MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken a strong view of an order issued by the Tamil Nadu Government to allow an increase in the seating capacity of Cinema/theatres/multiplexes from the existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:02 IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken a strong view of an order issued by the Tamil Nadu Government to allow an increase in the seating capacity of Cinema/theatres/multiplexes from the existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to Chief Secretary, saying that the state government's move is the dilution of MHA order. States and Union territory shall not dilute guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act in any manner, MHA has said.

"Please refer to MHA order whereby the Guidelines for Surveillance Containment and Caution issued vide order dated 25.11.2020 under Disaster Management Act (DM Act) 2005 were further extended to remain in force till 31 January 2021," MHA has said while giving reference of a paragraph which talks about guidelines for Multiplex/movie halls, etc. "Government of Tamil Nadu with a notification has permitted to increase the seating capacity of cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes from existing 50% capacity to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). This amounts to dilution of MHA Order dated December 28, 2020, issued under the DM Act 2005," MHA has said.

"I would also like to draw your kind attention to paras 21 & 23 of these guidelines which state that the State/UT Governments shall not dilute these guidelines issued under the DM Act 2005 in any manner and shall strictly enforce the same," Ajay Bhalla has said in his letter written on 5th January. Union Home Secretary has asked the chief secretary to immediately issue the necessary Order to bring their Guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines dated December 28, 2020, and inform compliance to this Ministry. (ANI)

