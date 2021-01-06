Karnataka govt asks all districts to be 'high alert' over bird flu

The Karnataka government has asked all districts to be on 'high alert' and take preventive measures in the wake of bird flu (H5N8) outbreak in neighbouring Kerala, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said on Wednesday. As of now no cases of bird flu have been reported in the state, but officials have been directed to take all preventive measures, he said.

Deputy Directors of the department in districts including Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar that shares border with Kerala have been directed to take preventive measures by holding district level diseases control committee meetings, along with Deputy Commissioners (DCs). It has also been directed to erect checkposts in border areas for prohibiting the transportation of poultry and poultry products from Kerala and to allow poultry transport vehicles from the neighboring state only after disinfection /sanitisation, a release from the Minister's office said.

Officials have been directed to submit daily reports on the preventive measures taken, to the office of the Deputy Director Poultry Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, it added. The bird flu has been reported in parts of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala, prompting officials to cull over 69,000 birds, including ducks and chicken.

