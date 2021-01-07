Left Menu
TDP delegation meets Andhra Governor, demands CBI probe into vandalism of temples

Raising concern over attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) delegation met with Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Thursday and asked for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in this matter.

07-01-2021
TDP leader Varla Ramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Raising concern over attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) delegation met with Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Thursday and asked for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in this matter. TDP General Secretary Varla Ramaiah along with Member of Legislative Council Buddha Venkanna and former MLAs met the Governor.

Lashing out at Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Ramaiah said that state police is acting like YSRCP workers. "As many as 144 incidents of attack on temples, vandalism of idols reported across the state. The Chief Minister is not taking it seriously while such attacks are going on Hinduism. Director-General of Police is negligent in carrying his duties, which is not correct. Police have to catch the culprits," he said.

Meanwhile, the state government yesterday announced that it will be reconstructing 40 temples in all 13 districts soon. The state Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said that the Jagan government is going to reconstruct the temples demolished during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime when Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister. Five temples - Hanuman temple, Goddess Sita temple, Rahu and Ketu temple, Boddu Bomma temple and Goshala Krishna temple - will be built in Vijayawada. (ANI)

