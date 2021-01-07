Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab announces free sanitary pads for high school, college girls

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced free sanitary pads for high school and college girls.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:37 IST
Punjab announces free sanitary pads for high school, college girls
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced free sanitary pads for high school and college girls. Raveen Thukral, the media advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, tweeted: "Punjab CM @capt_amarinder announces free sanitary pads for girl students of high schools and colleges during the launch of a slew of welfare projects, including the dedication of January month to girl child through 'Dheeiyan Di Lohri' programme."

Other initiatives announced by the Punjab government include metering facilities for power consumers and a registration portal for legal matters for the ease of consumers. "Other initiatives launched by Punjab CM @capt_amarinder include BASERA for slum dwellers, Smart Metering for power consumers, 2500 cricket kits for youth and E-Daakhil portal for ease of consumers," Thukral said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump summoned supporters to "wild" protest; Top China adviser among White House resignations and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump summoned supporters to wild protest, and told them to fight. They didThe chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up hi...

Punjab: Nursing student commits suicide in hostel room

A BSc Nursing student allegedly committed suicide at a hostel room of a college on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road here, police said on Thursday.Sarbi Kaushak, a resident of Parei village Bajrer of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, had come to Hos...

Deadline for player retention is January 21, trading window closes Feb 4: IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

The IPLs governing council has decided that the eight franchises will be allowed to submit the names of their retained players by January 21, leagues chairman Brijesh Patel said on Thursday.Patel and members of the IPL GC recently had a vir...

Trump's comments directly led to violence, says UK's Priti Patel

British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Thursday condemned the awful scenes of riots on the Capitol Hill in Washington DC and blamed US President Donald Trump for the violence that resulted in four deaths in clashes between protesters and Ame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021