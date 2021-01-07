Left Menu
Development News Edition

51st IFFI releases line-up of international movies for competition

The best of the feature-length fiction films from all over the world are selected to compete in the section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:25 IST
51st IFFI releases line-up of international movies for competition
Best Film (Golden Peacock) – this award carries a cash prize of Rs.  40,00,000/- to be shared equally between the Director and Producer. Image Credit: ANI

51st International Film Festival of India has released the line-up of international movies for competition during the festival. The best of the feature-length fiction films from all over the world are selected to compete in the section. It is one of the most important sections of the festival that features some of the best films of the year and these 15 films compete for the Golden Peacock and other awards.

The movies that are part of the stellar line up include

The Domain by Tiago Guedes(Portugal)

Into The Darkness by Anders Refn(Denmark)

February by KamenKalev(Bulgaria, France)

My Best Part by Nicolas Maury(France)

I Never Cry by Piotr Domalewski(Poland, Ireland)

La Veronica by Leonardo Medel(Chile)

Light For The Youth by Shin Su-won(South Korea)

Red Moon Tide by Lois Patiño(Spain)

Dream About Sohrab by Ali Ghavitan(Iran)

The Dogs Didn't Sleep Last Night by Ramin Rasouli(Afghanistan, Iran)

The Silent Forest by KO Chen-Nien(Taiwan)

The Forgotten by Daria Onyshchenko(Ukraine, Switzerland)

Bridge by KripalKalita(India)

A Dog And His Man by SiddharthTripathy(India)

Thaen by Ganesh Vinayakan(India)

These films will compete for various categories of awards, viz:

Best Film (Golden Peacock) – this award carries a cash prize of Rs. 40,00,000/- to be shared equally between the Director and Producer. The Director will receive the Golden Peacock and a Certificate in addition to the cash component. The Producer will receive a Certificate in addition to the cash component.

Best Director: Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs.15,00,000/-

Best Actor (Male): Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs10,00,000/-

Best Actor (Female): Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs10,00,000/-

Special Jury Award: Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs 15,00,000/- given to a film (for any aspect of the film which the jury wishes to award/acknowledge) or an individual (for his/her artistic contribution to a film). The award, if given to a film, will be given to the Director of the film.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu: 6 crows die in Karnataka, samples sent for testing

Amid the scare of bird flu in the country, six crows have died in Karnatakas Dakshina Kannada district and their samples have been sent for testing. State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government has taken all safety measures and t...

Science News Roundup: Virus can damage brain without infecting it

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Virus can damage brain without infecting it hair loss on rise among minorities during pandemicThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus...

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump summoned supporters to "wild" protest; Top China adviser among White House resignations and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump summoned supporters to wild protest, and told them to fight. They didThe chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up hi...

Punjab: Nursing student commits suicide in hostel room

A BSc Nursing student allegedly committed suicide at a hostel room of a college on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road here, police said on Thursday.Sarbi Kaushak, a resident of Parei village Bajrer of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, had come to Hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021