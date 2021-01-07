Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt procures 521.5 lakh tonnes of paddy so far at MSP, costing Rs 98,457 cr

The Centre has procured 521.48 lakh tonnes of paddy so far during this kharif marketing season from nearly 68 lakh farmers at MSP costing Rs 98,457 crore, amid the ongoing protest by farmers at various Delhi borders seeking repeal of three new farm laws and legal guarantee of MSP.In the ongoing kharif marketing season KMS 2020-21, the government continues to procure kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers as per existing MSP schemes, according to an official statement.Paddy procurement has reached 521.48 lakh tonnes till January 6, up 27.13 per cent from the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:27 IST
Govt procures 521.5 lakh tonnes of paddy so far at MSP, costing Rs 98,457 cr

The Centre has procured 521.48 lakh tonnes of paddy so far during this kharif marketing season from nearly 68 lakh farmers at MSP costing Rs 98,457 crore, amid the ongoing protest by farmers at various Delhi borders seeking repeal of three new farm laws and legal guarantee of MSP.

''In the ongoing kharif marketing season (KMS) 2020-21, the government continues to procure kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers as per existing MSP schemes,'' according to an official statement.

Paddy procurement has reached 521.48 lakh tonnes till January 6, up 27.13 per cent from the year-ago period. The kharif marketing season starts from October.

''About 67.89 lakh farmers have already been benefited from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with an MSP value of Rs 98,456.80 crore,'' the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 521.48 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes.

''Till January 6, a quantity of 80,26,401 cotton bales valuing Rs 23,485.05 crore has been procured benefitting 15,59,429 farmers,'' it said. Braving severe cold and sporadic rains, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and some other parts of the country have been camping at several Delhi border points for over 40 days. The seventh round of talks between protesting unions and three central ministers ended inconclusively on Monday as farmer groups stuck to their demand for the repeal of three laws. However, the government listed out various benefits of the new Acts for the growth of the country's agriculture sector..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland extends entry ban over COVID-19 to February 9

Helsinki Finland, January 7 ANISputnik Finland has extended its restrictions on entry from various countries, including Russia, until February 9, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, the countrys interior ministry said Thursday...

R'sthan govt working towards 'improving investment climate' in state

The Bureau of Investment Promotion BIP on Thursday held a review meeting of One Stop Shop launched by the Rajasthan government to strengthen investment environment in the state. The BIP is the agency in charge of investment promotion and si...

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine 78% effective in late-stage trial in Brazil -source

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech was 78 effective in a late-stage Brazilian trial, a person familiar with the study said on Thursday, moving the shot closer to regulatory approval in South Americas biggest country. The...

Three Afghan Taliban terrorists arrested in Pak

Pakistani security forces have arrested three Afghan Taliban terrorists during an operation in this northwestern city of Pakistan. The Counter Terrorism Department CTD of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police conducted a raid at a compound and arre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021