Use products made of dung, urine; help protect cows: Minister

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Thursday appealed to people tohelp protect cows by using soaps, shampoos, incense sticksand other products made of cow dung and urine.

''Besides milk, curd, butter and ghee, there are productsmade from cow dung and urine such as soap, shampoo, incensesticks, gaubhasma, panchagavya, vermicompost, gaunyle andpesticides. People should use them more and cooperate inprotecting the cow. A study will also be conducted aboutthis,'' Chauhan said in a statement.

The Minister's statement comes in the backdrop of thestate government promulgating on January 5 the KarnatakaPrevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinancethat awards punishment for killing of cattle and offersprotection to those acting in good faith to save them, asthe Bill to this effect is yet to be cleared by thelegislative council.

Stating that officials have been asked to ensure that cowsrescued from smuggling and slaughter are handed over togaushalas, the Minister said details have been gatheredregarding estimated cost incurred in management of cows andarrangements in this regard following cow slaughter ban.

After discussion with the Chief Minister, further actionwould be taken, he said.

''Action will be taken regarding gaushalas and managementof cows in the days to come,'' he said.

Under the ordinance, slaughter of cattle would lead toimprisonment of upto 3 to 7 years and a fine ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs 5 lakh, and subsequent offences would attractimprisonment of upto 7 years and a fine from Rs 1 lakh to Rs10 lakh.

The Minister also said that the citizens would beencouraged if they come forward for rearing cows that havebeen rescued.

''If financially able and those interested come forward torear them at their houses, it would give further strength toconservation efforts,'' he added.

