Left Menu
Development News Edition

Use products made of dung, urine; help protect cows: Minister

Karnataka Animal HusbandryMinister Prabhu Chauhan on Thursday appealed to people tohelp protect cows by using soaps, shampoos, incense sticksand other products made of cow dung and urine.Besides milk, curd, butter and ghee, there are productsmade from cow dung and urine such as soap, shampoo, incensesticks, gaubhasma, panchagavya, vermicompost, gaunyle andpesticides.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:04 IST
Use products made of dung, urine; help protect cows: Minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@pratik_prabhu)

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Thursday appealed to people tohelp protect cows by using soaps, shampoos, incense sticksand other products made of cow dung and urine.

''Besides milk, curd, butter and ghee, there are productsmade from cow dung and urine such as soap, shampoo, incensesticks, gaubhasma, panchagavya, vermicompost, gaunyle andpesticides. People should use them more and cooperate inprotecting the cow. A study will also be conducted aboutthis,'' Chauhan said in a statement.

The Minister's statement comes in the backdrop of thestate government promulgating on January 5 the KarnatakaPrevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinancethat awards punishment for killing of cattle and offersprotection to those acting in good faith to save them, asthe Bill to this effect is yet to be cleared by thelegislative council.

Stating that officials have been asked to ensure that cowsrescued from smuggling and slaughter are handed over togaushalas, the Minister said details have been gatheredregarding estimated cost incurred in management of cows andarrangements in this regard following cow slaughter ban.

After discussion with the Chief Minister, further actionwould be taken, he said.

''Action will be taken regarding gaushalas and managementof cows in the days to come,'' he said.

Under the ordinance, slaughter of cattle would lead toimprisonment of upto 3 to 7 years and a fine ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs 5 lakh, and subsequent offences would attractimprisonment of upto 7 years and a fine from Rs 1 lakh to Rs10 lakh.

The Minister also said that the citizens would beencouraged if they come forward for rearing cows that havebeen rescued.

''If financially able and those interested come forward torear them at their houses, it would give further strength toconservation efforts,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it withdraws nomination of Wolf to head DHS

The White House said it had withdrawn the nomination of Chad Wolf, who on Thursday urged President Donald Trump to condemn violence at the U.S. Capitol, to be chief of the Homeland Security Department.Wolf, who is currently acting head of t...

France PM Jean Castex decides to keeps restaurants, ski resorts closed in virus battle

Prime Minister Jean Castex said restaurants, cinemas and museums would remain closed throughout January and ski resorts might not reopen before the February holidays as France battles to slow the spread of the coronavirus.A nationwide night...

Australian agency reviewing data on Vatican money transfers

The Australian governments financial intelligence agency said Thursday it is reviewing its data after questions were raised about its report that 1.8 billion were transferred from the Vatican to Australia over six years.The agency, Austrac,...

Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi, her husband turn approver in bank fraud case.

Enforcement Directorate ED on Thursday said that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modis sister Purvi Modi and her husband Mayank Mehta have turned approver for assisting in the confiscation of several properties and bank accounts in Nirav Modi ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021