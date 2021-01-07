Left Menu
Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Highway Infrastructure projects in Maharashtra

Briefing media persons after the meeting, Shri Gadkari informed that the Centre has approved new National Highway projects worth Rs 5,801 crore rupees for Maharashtra under the Annual Plan. 

The Minister informed that the Rs 1 lakh crore greenfield Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be extended till JNPT, to facilitate container traffic. Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficeOfNG)

Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari today reviewed the progress of Highway Infrastructure projects in Maharashtra with Chief Minister Shri Udhhav Thackerey and senior officials in Mumbai.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, Shri Gadkari informed that the Centre has approved new National Highway projects worth Rs 5,801 crore rupees for Maharashtra under the Annual Plan. "The Annual Plan for NH works in Maharashtra was approved for Rs. 2,727 Cr. I got it enhanced to Rs. 5,801 Cr which will improve/ develop 1035 km of National Highways in the State" Shri Gadkari said.

This length includes the development of 406 km length to two lanes with paved shoulder standards at cost of RS. 3,037 Cr. Also, reconstruction of 5 major bridges and 10 minor bridges have been included at cost of Rs. 429 Cr. In addition, Rs 1,800 crore rupees projects under the Central Road Fund scheme has also been sanctioned, Shri Gadkari said.

The Minister informed that the Rs 1 lakh crore greenfield Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be extended till JNPT, to facilitate container traffic. Shri Gadkari said the Maharashtra Government will partner in its construction by the means of GST exemption and royalty-free supply of steel and cement, which will be considered as State Government equity in the project.

"We are not only building roads we are also planting trees and creating an infrastructure for the safe movement of wildlife," said the Minister. He also informed that 'Palkhi Marg' connecting Pandharpur – Alandi and Pandharpur-Dehu Road will be constructed, which will have a parallel pedestrian track for Warkaris to undertake their pilgrimage to Pandharpur safely and comfortably.

Shri Gadkari further informed that in order to decongest Mumbai-Pune stretch of the National Highway, a separate North-South Highway corridor from Surat via Nashik – Ahmednagar – Solapur would be built for the traffic bound for the southern states.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has built 3,771 km of concrete roads in Maharashtra. The target for construction during 2020-21 is 2,500 km out of which 1,394 km have so far been completed.

