Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ commemorates 175th anniversary of Battle of Ruapekapeka

“The Battle at Te Ruapekapeka Pā, which took place on 10 and 11 January 1846, marked the end of the Northern War and was the culmination of the first of a series of conflicts signifying the beginning of the New Zealand Wars,” Kiri Allan said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-01-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 07:20 IST
NZ commemorates 175th anniversary of Battle of Ruapekapeka
“I acknowledge the efforts of Te Ruapekapeka Trust in planning for the anniversary, especially following the recent passing of its chair, Allan Halliday, who was dedicated to developing a powerful and memorable series of commemorative events,” Kiri Allan said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The commemoration of the 175th anniversary of the Battle of Ruapekapeka represents an opportunity for all New Zealanders to reflect on the role these conflicts have had in creating our modern nation, says Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Kiri Allan.

"The Battle at Te Ruapekapeka Pā, which took place on 10 and 11 January 1846, marked the end of the Northern War and was the culmination of the first of a series of conflicts signifying the beginning of the New Zealand Wars," Kiri Allan said.

"The conflicts waged during 1845-1846 were some of the earliest occasions where relations between Māori and Europeans deteriorated into open warfare, so it is important to acknowledge and understand the impact they had.

"Marking 175 years since the Battle of Ruapekapeka provides us with an opportunity for reflection and remembrance of the events that took place there, and for the stories of our past to be shared more widely.

"Now one of our most significant heritage sites, Ruapekapeka is one of the largest and most complex Pā in the country and has been described as a masterpiece of military engineering.

"It's especially important for our rangatahi to learn about their history because in understanding our past, we can build a stronger foundation for a shared future.

"The introduction of New Zealand history into the curriculum of all schools and Kura from 2022 will help ensure the important people, places and events in our nation's past are more deeply understood by future generations."

Commemorative activities to mark the anniversary of the Battle have been organised by local hāpu and will take place at and around Kawiti Marae in Waiomio, Te Taitokerau between 8 and 10 January.

A memorial to the British servicemen who died during the Battle will also be unveiled on Wednesday 3 February at the British camp below Te Ruapekapeka Pā, as part of this year's Waitangi Day activities.

"I acknowledge the efforts of Te Ruapekapeka Trust in planning for the anniversary, especially following the recent passing of its chair, Allan Halliday, who was dedicated to developing a powerful and memorable series of commemorative events," Kiri Allan said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to pay $2.5 bln to settle U.S. criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

Boeing Co will pay more than 2.5 billion in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over two plane crashes that killed a total of 346 people and led to the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner. Th...

Japan protests court ruling on compensation for 'comfort women' -media

Japan summoned South Koreas ambassador to Japan to the Foreign Ministry on Friday to protest a South Korean court order to compensate former comfort women, Japanese media said.The case marks another legal battle over the legacy of Japans 19...

Tommy Paul and Sam Querrey win openers at Delray Beach

Tommy Paul made the most of his home-court advantage, sweeping Ji Sung Nam of South Korea 6-1, 6-4 in the first round at the Delray Beach Open.Paul, who lives in Delray Beach, came into the tournament seeded fifth and ranked a career-high N...

Mexico leader condemns Twitter, Facebook for blocking Trump

Mexicos president on Thursday condemned the decision by social media platforms to block the accounts of US President Donald Trump.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the same time declined to condemn the assault by Trump supporters on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021