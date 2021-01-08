Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raghav Chadha urges Shekhawat to ask Haryana not to release 'dirty water' into Yamuna

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday appealed to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat "to rein in Haryana government" from "releasing dirty water into Yamuna".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:48 IST
Raghav Chadha urges Shekhawat to ask Haryana not to release 'dirty water' into Yamuna
Yamuna River gets polluted (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday appealed to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat "to rein in Haryana government" from "releasing dirty water into Yamuna". He also released a video detailing Rohtak X-Regulator's polluted condition, which, he said "is a result of the Haryana government releasing untreated effluents, with ammonia levels increasing to 40 ppm".

According to Delhi Jal Board release, the agency regularly carries out river survey works. "As per our latest survey of the Rohtak X-regulator, it was observed not only has the water turned a dirty green, but the ammonia levels have risen to an alarming 40 ppm. We would like to bring this to the immediate attention of Union Minister for Jal Shakti. Such alarming levels of ammonia are extremely dangerous and will compel us to shut down our plants, which will have a subsequent impact on the water supply in Delhi," the DJB release said.

The board said that apart from Rohtak X-Regulator, the DJB team also surveyed Barota village and DD-8 at Piao Manihari and the ammonia levels were found to be at 6 ppm and 3 ppm respectively. The release said DD-8 supplies water to Delhi from Haryana.

"We request the Haryana government to take urgent cognisance of it and take immediate steps to curb the release of untreated effluents into the Yamuna. The water received at Delhi should be ammonia-free, but the release of untreated water on behalf of the Haryana government leads to an increase in ammonia levels, following which Delhi is compelled to shut down its plants," Chadha said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LG announces webOS 6.0 smart TV platform with new home screen, functionality

LG on Friday unveiled webOS 6.0, the latest version of the companys acclaimed smart TV platform, for its 2021 lineup of OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs.LGs newest smart TVs featuring the webOS 6.0 platform will be on display...

Soon we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen, says Harsh Vardhan

In the next few days, we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan after his visit to the session site in Government General Hospital in Chennai to review the second dry run for ...

Jenna Leigh Green joins John Malkovich, Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 'The Survivalist'

The Loudest Voice actor Jenna Leigh Green has boarded the cast of upcoming pandemic thriller The Survivalist. To be directed by Jon Keeyes, the movie will feature actors John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers in the lead.Green joins the ca...

Bird flu outbreak: Central team takes stock of situation in Kerala

A three-member central team on Thursday took stock of the situation arising out of outbreak of bird flu in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts,officials said here.The team comprising Union Health Ministrys public health specialist Dr Ruchi Jai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021