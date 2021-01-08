Robotic tech deployed by Air India to disinfect aircraft interiors
The Air India Express has become the first airline in India to use robotic technology to clean and disinfect the interiors of aircrafts using an ultraviolet Robotic device.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 10:17 IST
The Air India Express has become the first airline in India to use robotic technology to clean and disinfect the interiors of aircrafts using an ultraviolet Robotic device. "A UV (ultraviolet) robotic device fitted with UV disinfection lamping system was engaged by the airline today at Delhi airport to disinfect its Boeing 737-800 aircraft," Air India Express said in a release on Thursday.
Air India Express said there are plans to extend this technology for its aircraft operating from other airports in its network in the country. The robotic device has been specifically designed to disinfect aircraft seats, under-seat areas, inside overhead baggage compartment, aisle ceiling, window panels, cockpit instrumentation area, overhead switch panel and interiors from viruses and bacteria.
Fitted with collapsible arms, the UV-C light reaches the areas which are difficult to access while performing "In-Cabin" disinfection manually. The technology has been tested and approved by NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration) laboratory for its efficiency to disinfect the surfaces from germs, bacteria and viruses, a statement from the airline said.
The technology was launched in India in collaboration with ground handling agency AISATS. (ANI)
